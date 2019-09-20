Grayson standout felt at home at Clemson

Class 7A power Grayson High School (Loganville, Ga.) churns out Division I football players on an annual basis.

One prospect from Grayson starting to get attention from a bunch of power conference programs is class of 2021 athlete Jamal Haynes.

Haynes made the two-hour trip from his hometown of Loganville, to Death Valley to see Clemson’s victory over Texas A&M on Sept. 7. It marked the second unofficial visit to campus for Haynes, who also attended the Georgia Southern game last season.

“Great visit,” Haynes said. “Always an exciting road trip since it’s right near home. Walking through Clemson’s facilities and seeing how all the coaches and staff bond with each other … looks like one big family.”

Haynes felt right at home as he toured Clemson’s football facility and interacted with the coaches.

“As you walk around it makes you feel comfortable, like they welcome you with open arms,” he said.

While on campus, Haynes had a chance to catch up with safeties coach Mickey Conn – who came to Clemson in 2016 after 16 seasons as head coach at Grayson.

“I saw Coach Conn right after walking through their weight room, so I immediately told him how impressed I was by it,” Haynes said. “He told me he was impressed with how much I’ve grown. I then told him how our new head coach, Adam Carter, really bought into our weight program.”

The 5-foot-9, 175-pound Haynes, a junior, has received offers from Maryland and Purdue. Meanwhile, schools such as Auburn, Florida, South Carolina, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, Boston College, Louisville, Wake Forest and UCF are showing interest along with Clemson.

The Tigers are evaluating Haynes as a slot receiver, and he is highly interested in what the Tigers have to offer their players both on and off the field.

“When I think about the goals I have set for myself, I believe an opportunity to play for Coach Dabo (would) mold me to impact this world in a huge way!” he said. “Clemson is home, Clemson is family, Clemson is opportunity and Clemson is future in a MAJOR WAY!”

Haynes shined last Friday while leading Grayson to a 28-14 win against nationally ranked Marietta, catching six passes for 163 yards and a touchdown while returning three punts for 75 yards.

Haynes is teammates at Grayson with class of 2021 Clemson running back commitment Phil Mafah.

Here are highlights of Haynes from the first three games of his junior season:

