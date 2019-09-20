Lawrence says Tigers are still a 'work in progress'

For those critics who are concerned about Clemson’s offense, they may not be looking at the whole picture.

Though some think the Tigers have been struggling on the offensive side of the ball, the fact is they have have scored 117 points in the first three games of the season, which leads the ACC.

Against Syracuse, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence completed 22 of 39 passes for a career high of 395 passing yards. The sophomore also rushed for 42 yards, which matched his career high.

Yet with all this success, Lawrence believes he and the offense is still a work in progress.

“That is always what it’s going to be,” he said. “That’s what Coach (Dabo) Swinney says, and that is what we all say. We want to keep getting better every week. I feel like we’ve done that.

“That’s the main goal is to keep getting better. We are definitely not where we want to be, but we are better than where we started.”

The Tigers’ quarterback continued by saying, “It’s just a work in progress and that is always what it is going to be. We definitely have a lot of room for improvement, and that’s a good thing.”

Lawrence is not alone when it comes to this stay hungry mentality. Clemson offensive linemen Sean Pollard says that the offense isn’t even close to where they need to be.

“We aren’t even close to hitting where we want to be,” the center said. “We try to hit the little things every week and on everything we can improve on. No one’s grade is a hundred percent, so we all have room for improvement. I think it’s internal motivation.

“Guys challenging each other to try and be better each week. Especially on the O-line. We all try and one up each other, and see who has the most knockdowns. I think that everyone is trying to push to be the best that they can.”

How does Clemson’s offense stay motivated? The answer is simple. Swinney has coached his players to focus on themselves, not their opponent.

“Coach Swinney has instilled in us that it’s not about the opponent,” Pollard said. “It’s about how we play, and if we play to our standard, we are going to see the result we want on Saturdays.”

