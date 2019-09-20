On The Beat: Catching up with Kaila Burns-Heffner

The Clemson Insider got an opportunity to catch up with TCI alum and Clemson graduate Kaila Burns-Heffner on this special edition of “On The Beat.”

Burns-Heffner is now a rising star at ESPN, where she works as a content associate for the ACC Network. She is in Clemson this week as part of the ACCN’s Primetime crew that is covering the Clemson vs. Charlotte game at Memorial Stadium.

Watch Burns-Heffner talk about her journey to this point in her career on TCITV.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.