Tigers win ACC opener, remain undefeated

Clemson defeated the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, 1-0, Friday at Historic Riggs Field to stay undefeated, while earning a win in its ACC opener.

The eventual winning goal against the Fighting Irish was scored by senior Mackenzie Smith in the second half of the match, her first of the season.

At the half, the match remained scoreless with Clemson holding Notre Dame to just one shot.

After a quiet first half, the Tigers scored the lone goal of the match with Smith netting one from 25 yards out in the 57th minute and sophomore Renee Guion credited with the assist.

Guion currently leads the NCAA in assists, adding her ninth of the season Friday against Notre Dame.

Clemson goalkeeper Sandy MacIver earned her third shutout with three saves all coming in the final 19 minutes of the match. In total, the Tigers outshot the Irish 12-9 on the evening with Smith, Speckmaier and Morris all adding three shots to their season total.

The Tigers came away with the victory and improved to 7-0-1 on the season.

The Clemson women will be back in action at home next Thursday at Historic Riggs Field in Clemson to take on Florida State. Kick is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

—Photo courtesy Clemson Athletic Communications

