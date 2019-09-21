Allen excited to ‘get back home’ to Clemson

Among the recruits planning to be in attendance for top-ranked Clemson’s game against Charlotte on Saturday night at Death Valley is Fort Valley (Ga.) Peach County four-star linebacker Sergio Allen, who has been committed to the Tigers for more than a year.

The Clemson Insider caught up with Allen, who can’t wait to be back in Tigertown — his home away from home — for the first time this football season.

“I don’t think words can describe how excited I am to get back home!” Allen said.

Allen likes what he’s seen from Dabo Swinney’s team through the first three games, though he knows there is plenty of room for the Tigers to improve.

“I think they’re playing pretty good,” he said, “but I also think they still haven’t played their best game yet.”

Allen’s senior season is off to a pretty good start as well. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder has helped Peach County to a 3-1 record while playing on both sides of the ball.

On Friday night, Allen recorded a 62-yard touchdown reception in Peach County’s 44-13 win at Mary Persons (Forsyth, Ga.).

“It felt great!” he said of the long score. “I love playing both ways.”

What has Allen been hearing from Clemson’s coaching staff as he goes through his final high school football campaign?

“Just that they can’t wait to get me up and they’re ready for me to become a Tiger,” he said.

It is hard for Allen to believe — after committing to Clemson in July 2018 — that he is now just a few months away from starting his career as a Tiger.

Allen will arrive on campus in January as an early enrollee.

“Honestly, it’s very crazy to think about it,” he said. “I’m excited but nervous of course. It feels like just a few months ago I was a freshman in high school … it’s mind blowing but I’m ready.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.