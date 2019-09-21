By the Numbers: Charlotte at No. 1 Clemson

The top-ranked Clemson Tigers look to remain unbeaten on Saturday as they host the Charlotte 49ers. The game will be televised on the ACC Network at 7:30 p.m. The Clemson Insider brings to you some numbers to be aware of as the Tigers and the 49ers face off at Memorial Stadium.

9: Wide receiver Tee Higgins needs nine receptions to bring his career total receptions to 100.

19: A win on Saturday will improve Clemson’s unbeaten streak to 19 wins, extending the program’s longest winning streak and giving the Tigers the second-longest winning streak in ACC history.

21: The Tigers can improve their regular season non-conference game winning streak to 21 games if they win on Saturday.

25-2: Dabo Swinney is 25-2 against teams from North Carolina. His only losses to teams from North Caroline are at North Carolina in 2010 and at NC State in 2011.

105: The 49ers will mark the 105th different opponent the Tigers have faced during the history of Clemson football.

150: Dabo Swinney will be the second coach in Clemson history to serve as head coach for 150 games. Frank Howard was the other head coach to accomplish this feat. Howard coached Clemson in 295 games.

242: Running back Travis Etienne needs 242 yards to reach 3,000 total career rushing yards.

600: The Tigers have had two 600-yard games so far this season. A third 600-yard game would match the school record of three 600-yard games in a single season (2012, 2017, and 2018). A 600-yard game on Saturday would also be the first time the Tigers have put up 600-yard games in back-to-back games.

