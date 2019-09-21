Clemson hammering 49ers at the break

Clemson did not play around at all against Charlotte in the first half Saturday at Death Valley. The Tigers scored on all six possessions in the first 30 minutes.

The top-ranked Tigers got 94 yards and 2 touchdowns from quarterback Trevor Lawrence, while safety K’Von Wallace had a 66-yard touchdown return as they rolled to a 38-3 lead over the 49ers at halftime.

Clemson wasted little time getting on the scoreboard. On its second play from scrimmage, Lawrence found Tee Higgins deep down field for a 66-yard touchdown pass. That gave the Tigers a 7-0 lead with 13:35 to play in the first quarter.

It did not take long for the Tigers to add to the lead. On Charlotte’s ensuing possession, Wallace intercepted Chris Reynolds pass and got a few blocks down the sideline for his first touchdown of his career. That gave the Tigers a 14-0 with 10:24 to play in the first.

After B.T. Potter connect on 23-yard field goal, Clemson upped the lead to 24-0 thanks to a 2-yard Lawrence to Cornell Powell touchdown on the first play of the second quarter.

Chase Brice led the Tigers on a 9-play, 48-yard drive to make the score 31-0 with 8:31 to in the half. Travis Etienne capped the drive with a 2-yard touchdown run.

Charlotte added a late field goal before Lyn-J Dixon scored on a 1-yard run with 1:24 to play before halftime for a 38-3 halftime lead.