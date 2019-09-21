Halftime Photo Gallery: Clemson 38, Charlotte 3

Feature

Clemson took a 38-3 lead into the locker room Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Clemson. Here is a photo gallery from all the action. Photo Gallery

