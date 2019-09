After a 3-play, 45-yard drive, backup quarterback Chase Brice found a streaking Joseph Ngata for a 37-yard touchdown with 9:51 to play in the third quarter Saturday night at Clemson’s Memorial Stadium.

Taking a brutal 12-yard sack just the play before, Brice recovered on the next play finding the freshman, Ngata, it was the first touchdown of his career.

At the time, it gave Clemson a 45-3 lead.