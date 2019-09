Clemson continued its strong first quarter with a B.T. Potter Field goal with 5:07 left in the first quarter. The drive covered 59 yards on 9 plays in just over 3 minutes of play.

Travis Etienne started the drive with a 12-yard rush and got a groove going for the Tigers. With two more runs of 16 and 18 yards, the Tigers failed to make any progress once entering the red zone leading to the Potter 23-yard field goal.

Clemson leads 17-0 in the first quarter.