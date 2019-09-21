TCI Game Day: Charlotte

It’s Game Day in Death Valley where No. 1 Clemson battles Charlotte as the Tigers look to earn their 19th win in a row.

Location: Memorial Stadium (Death Valley)

Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.



Television: ACC Network

Announcers: Dave O’Brien, Katie George, Tim Hasselbeck

2019 Record: Clemson 3-0, Charlotte 2-1

ACC Record: Clemson 2-0

Series History: First Meeting

Last Meeting: First Meeting

CLEMSON TO FACE CHARLOTTE FOR THE FIRST TIME IN SCHOOL HISTORY

Top-ranked Clemson will return home for its third home game in the first four weeks of the season on Saturday, Sept. 21, when the team hosts the Charlotte 49ers. Kickoff at Memorial Stadium is scheduled for

7:30 p.m. ET.

In the midst of the 150th season of college football, Saturday’s contest will be Clemson’s 150th game under the leadership of Head Coach Dabo Swinney. Swinney’s 149 career games as head coach are the second-most in school history, trailing the 295 games coached by College Football Hall of Famer Frank Howard across the 1940-69 seasons.

With a 119-30 career record, Swinney enters the contest with a career winning percentage of .799, the 17th-best winning percentage of any coach in major college football history with at least 10 years of experience. Swinney passed Bob Stoops (.798) with Clemson’s victory at Syracuse last week. With a win this week, Swinney can improve his career winning

percentage to .800 and become the 17th coach (minimum 10 seasons in major college football) to reach that career mark all-time.

WHAT TO WATCH FOR THIS WEEK

– Clemson attempting to win its 19th consecutive game, dating to the start of the 2018 season, to extend the longest winning streak in school history and secondlongest winning streak in ACC history.

– Clemson attempting to improve to 12-2 all-time in games as the AP No. 1-ranked team. Twelve of Clemson’s 13 games played at No. 1 all-time entering

Saturday have come during the Dabo Swinney era.

– Clemson entering the week as the only team in the country with three wins against Power Five conference opponents to its credit.

– Clemson attempting to win a 14th consecutive game by 14 points or more, which would tie for the third-longest streak in the AP Poll era (since 1936).

– Clemson attempting to win its 18th consecutive game at Memorial Stadium, dating back to a 56-7 win against South Carolina on Nov. 25, 2016. The current 17-game streak is the second-longest home winning streak in Clemson history, trailing only a 21-game Memorial Stadium winning streak from 2013-16.

– Clemson facing Charlotte for the first time in program history.

CLEMSON VS. NEW OPPONENTS

The 2019 season and Clemson’s debut against Charlotte marks the third straight year in which the Tigers will face an opponent for the first time in school history. In 2017, Clemson recorded a 56-3 victory in the school’s first all-time meeting with Kent State. Last season, Clemson opened its all-time series with Georgia Southern with a 38-7 win.

Charlotte will be the 105th different opponent faced by Clemson all-time. Clemson holds a 62-38-4 all-time record when facing an opponent for the first time.

Clemson has won 13 of its last 14 games when making its all-time debut against a new opponent, dating back to 2003. The team’s lone debut loss in that time frame came against South Florida in the 2010 Meineke Car Care Bowl in Charlotte, N.C., the last game before Clemson embarked upon its active streak of eight consecutive 10-win seasons.

SWINNEY VS. THE TAR HEEL STATE

Clemson Head Coach Dabo Swinney has a 25-2 alltime record against all teams from North Carolina. That includes a 15-0 mark at Death Valley.

Swinney’s only losses to teams from North Carolina were at North Carolina in 2010 (21-16) and at NC State in 2011 (37-13). He has won 20 games in a row against ACC teams from North Carolina. The Tigers have scored at

least 40 points in 10 of those 20 and have scored at least 33 in 17 of those 20.

Though this game will be played in South Carolina, including four ACC Championship Game wins in Charlotte, Swinney is 12-2 in games played inside the state limits of North Carolina with 10 wins in a row.

POWER OVER THE POWER FIVE

Early in his head coaching tenure, Dabo Swinney laid out his belief to then-Clemson athletic director Terry Don Phillips that the Tigers needed to add tough non-conference challenges on top of their tests in ACC play to serve as a foundation for the program’s growth.

“I had a conversation with Terry Don and said, ‘Terry Don, I know we are not very good right now, but we need to play people because that is going to help me teach and help me develop the culture and the mindset that you have to have to win at the highest level,'” recounted Swinney. “I didn’t think we had that, and that’s what we committed to. That’s what we’ve done.”

That scheduling philosophy and culture change has resonated in the Clemson program, and since 2013, no team can claim more wins against Power Five

Conference opponents than the Tigers.

TOP WIN PERCENTAGE IN ACC HISTORY

Head Coach Dabo Swinney entered the 2019 season already perched atop ACC history in overall winning percentage with a mark of .795 prior to the start of the season. He has since pushed that percentage to .799 with three wins in 2019.

TCI Predictions

Robert – Clemson 70, Charlotte 14

Will – Clemson 49, Charlotte 17

Kaila – Clemson 62, Charlotte 7

Gavine — Clemson 59, Syracuse 13

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.