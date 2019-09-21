What They Are Saying: Clemson commits week five

Clemson commits once again shined around the nation Friday night.

In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about the Clemson commits performances on the field this week.

Clemson commit Demarkcus Bowman 5 star RB gets 3 TDs in 37-6 win pic.twitter.com/JloUfscrOP — Footballville Nation (@Footballville) September 21, 2019

TOUCHDOWN Demarkcus Bowman 2nd TD💀 16-0 Dreadnaughts in 2nd pic.twitter.com/nm8N1knltX — Footballville Nation (@Footballville) September 21, 2019

#2 DeMarkcus Bowman on the TD run!!! 2pt conversion is good Naughts lead 8-0 2:53 Q1 — Lakeland Football (@LHSDreadnaughts) September 21, 2019

#Super60 All-American Demarkcus Bowman with another TD run!🏈 #1 Lakeland 15-0 in the 2nd quarter.#PCG19 — PCGridirion (@CountyPolk) September 21, 2019

Hello, EJ Williams pic.twitter.com/CDw2r7mo4D — OA News Preps (@oanewspreps) September 21, 2019

The offensive connection finally clicks for Luca Stanzani and Ajou Ajou. @CAIKnightsFB @A_C_Academy_ https://t.co/6xuOXHNU9P — Tampa Bay HomeTeam (@TBHomeTeam) September 21, 2019

Ajou had a strong game tonight with a total 10 catches for 185 yards and 3 TD. Tonight these two were 🔥🔥🔥! @AjouAjou17 & @Lucastanzani17 https://t.co/V1z9VplPpJ — Katelynn McColl (@katelynnmccoll) September 21, 2019

@CedartownHS Bulldogs pick up their first win in a big way. 57-14. Senior RB Kobe Pryor scored 4 times, including the opening kickoff. pic.twitter.com/NEWpZHHRVU — WGAA Radio (@WGAARadio) September 21, 2019