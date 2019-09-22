4-star DE recaps return visit to Death Valley

One of the top prospects that attended Clemson’s game against Charlotte on Saturday at Death Valley was Highland Springs (Va.) four-star defensive end Kelvin Gilliam, a highly regarded class of 2021 recruit.

“I really enjoyed my visit, just watching the game and envisioning that, that might be me one day,” Gilliam told The Clemson Insider.

It marked Gilliam’s first unofficial visit to Clemson since late April when he attended the Orange & White spring game.

Gilliam (6-3, 240) said the highlight of his visit Saturday was sitting down and spending time with Tigers defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall before the game.

“He said he is finishing up with the ‘20 [recruiting] class and ready to start with the ’21 [class],” Gilliam said. “I think with the little chat we had, we started a good relationship.”

Up next for Gilliam is a visit to Duke for its matchup with Pittsburgh on Oct. 5, while Gilliam is also planning to see games at West Virginia and Michigan this season.

Gilliam singled out Duke, West Virginia, North Carolina, Vanderbilt, Virginia and Virginia Tech as the schools recruiting him the hardest right now. He intends to narrow down his offer list to 10 schools by the end of his junior year.

The Tigers are still in the process of evaluating Gilliam, but if they decide to pull the trigger on an offer, he said “it will impact [his] recruiting process definitely.”

Gilliam is ranked among the top 255 national prospects in the 2021 class according to all of the major recruiting services. Gilliam hails from the same high school (Highland Springs) as Clemson safety K’Von Wallace.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.