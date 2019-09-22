By the Numbers: No. 1 Clemson 52, Charlotte 10

Clemson had no issues with Charlotte on Saturday night as the top-ranked Tigers took care of business with a 52-10 victory at Memorial Stadium.

The Tigers put up a lot of big numbers in the victory. Here are some numbers that stood out the most.

1: Clemson improved to 12-2 all-time in games as the AP No. 1-ranked team. Thirteen of Clemson’s 14 games played at No. 1 all-time entering Saturday have come during the Dabo Swinney era.

2: Clemson recorded two sacks and has now recorded multiple sacks in 12 consecutive games for the first time since Games 3-14 of the 2016 season. It represents Clemson’s sixth multi-sack streak of 12 games or more since 1980 (18 from 1991-92, 17 from 1998-99, 15 from 2012-13, 14 from 2000-01, 12 in 2016).

18: Clemson won its 18th consecutive game at Memorial Stadium, dating back to a 56-7 win against South Carolina on Nov. 25, 2016. The 18-game streak is the second-longest home winning streak in Clemson history, trailing only a 21-game Memorial Stadium winning streak from 2013-16.

19: Clemson won its 19th consecutive game, dating to the start of the 2018 season, to extend the longest winning streak in school history and second-longest winning streak in ACC history.

20: Clemson tied its longest unbeaten streak in non-conference home games in school history, matching a 20-game unbeaten streak from 1978-84 that included 18 wins and two ties.

21: Clemson won its 21st consecutive regular season non-conference game. Clemson’s streak against non-conference opponents in the regular season dates to a 73-7 win against South Carolina State on Sept. 6, 2014. No member of Clemson’s current roster has lost a non-conference game in regular season play.

39: Clemson has now won 39 of its last 40 games at home.

62: Clemson has now won 62 of its last 66 games overall dating to 2014.

63: Clemson’s 63 passing yards allowed mark Clemson’s 10th game holding an opponent to 100 or fewer passing yards since 2017, tied with Michigan for the most in the country.

105: Charlotte was the 105th different opponent faced by Clemson in program history. Clemson is now 63-38-4 all-time in its first meeting with its 105 opponents, including a 14-1 mark in first meetings since 2003.

—Clemson Athletic Communications contributed to this story

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.