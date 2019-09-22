Dukes: 'To come out and do what we did, it was awesome'

Dukes: 'To come out and do what we did, it was awesome'

Clemson freshman Michel Dukes rushed for 46 yards and scored on a 24-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the top-ranked Tigers’ 52-10 victory on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was Dukes’ first career touchdown.

The Tigers (4-0, 2-0 ACC) rushed for 235 yards in the victory.

Watch Dukes interview with the media after the Charlotte game.

It was all business as usual for K.J. Henry and No. 1 Clemson Saturday night as they defeated Charlotte by a score of 52-10 at Death Valley. With a total of 111 players getting their opportunity to step on the

