Dukes: 'To come out and do what we did, it was awesome'

Clemson freshman Michel Dukes rushed for 46 yards and scored on a 24-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter of the top-ranked Tigers’ 52-10 victory on Saturday at Memorial Stadium. It was Dukes’ first career touchdown.

The Tigers (4-0, 2-0 ACC) rushed for 235 yards in the victory.

Watch Dukes interview with the media after the Charlotte game.

