Is Swinney concerned about another mid-season transfer?

For years now, college basketball coaches across the country have been having to handle the fact one of their players can pick up and decide to transfer in the middle of the season. It is something football coaches have not had to worry about, until last year.

In 2018, the NCAA changed its redshirt rules which subsequently changed the way players, who may feel they are not playing enough, viewed transferring to another school. The NCAA also loosened its transfer rules, allowing players more freedom to go where they want to go.

Last year, after the fourth game of the season, Clemson became the first team to feel the effects of the new rules, when former quarterback Kelly Bryant left the program once he was told Trevor Lawrence was going to be the starting quarterback for their Week 5 game against Syracuse.

Bryant’s departure came as a surprise to everyone in the Clemson program.

“To be honest with you, I had not even thought about Kelly leaving until he came in here and said he was leaving,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said during his Sunday teleconference. “That never even crossed my mind. I just did what I thought was right for the team.

“Certainly, I guess, some schools will say let’s make sure we play these guys, but I just don’t think that way. I just think you do what is right and sometimes doing what is right is not the easy thing to do.”

Swinney does not know of anyone on the roster who might be thinking about transferring once they play their fourth game of the year, but he admitted that does not mean there isn’t someone.

“I guess somebody could walk in my office tomorrow at any time and it does not have to be the first four games,” he said. “It could be somebody that does not play their fourth games until Game 7 or something. Who knows how it all works out?

“The four games can be anytime during the season. It just doesn’t have to be the first four games. It is just playing in four games. That is just when it happened to be when it kind of happened for us last year, but that can technically happen at any time throughout the year.”

After what happened with Bryant last year, how will Swinney and Clemson handle similar situations going forward? Will they be prepared for it?

“I don’t really try to handle it to be honest with you,” he said. “I just run the team and do what is best for the team. If someone decides to leave … and to be honest with you, I never thought about it last year. I know everybody gave me a lot of credit and said I was such a nice guy and I did not have to do it.

“But I don’t really have a plan. My plan is to just get the team ready week in and week out and play the guys that I think deserve to play and I don’t really get into all of those games and all of that stuff. If that is the new world order and every year you are going to have someone after four games that decides they want to leave, then you just deal with it and you keep moving forward.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.