Jake Venables not happy with Clemson’s PA announcer

After Clemson’s 52-10 win over Charlotte on Saturday at Death Valley, defensive coordinator Brent Venables was asked if he heard he made a tackle in the game. Clemson’s public address announcer, Dale Gilbert, accidentally gave Brent Venables credit for a tackle in the second half after his son, Clemson linebacker Jake Venables, made a stop.

Brent said after the game, Jake did not find it funny at all.

“I heard about it after. Jake did not think it was very funny,” Brent said with a smile. “I was standing there when the players said that, and he was not happy. So, he did not find the humor in it, but he will be fine.”

Jake finished the game with 3 tackles, including 2 tackles for loss. Clemson’s defense held the 49ers to 216 total yards.

