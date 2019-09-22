Photo Gallery: No. 1 Clemson 52, Charlotte 10

Clemson beat Charlotte 52-10 at Memorial Stadium Saturday night at Memorial Stadium in Clemson.

The win extended Clemson’s school record win streak to 19 games, dating to the start of the 2018 season. The Tiger defense held the 49ers to 216 yards of total offense. Check out Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery from Saturday’s game.

