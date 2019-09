What They Are Saying: Recruits react to Clemson visit

Clemson welcomed a number of talented prospects to campus Saturday for the game vs. Charlotte at Death Valley.

Many of the recruits that were in attendance reacted to their experience on Twitter. Check out what the unofficial visitors had to say about their time in Tigertown:

Had an amazing vist to Clemson this Weekend !!! Can’t wait to be back!! #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/054qYFBQlp — Ryan linthicum (@RyanLinthicum2) September 22, 2019

Had a great time at Clemson yesterday! Great atmosphere! looking forward to being back in Death Valley soon! #GoTigers 🧡💜 @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/U0wjvWvBo4 — 𝓣𝔂𝓻𝓲𝓸𝓷 𝓘𝓷𝓰𝓻𝓪𝓶-𝓓𝓪𝔀𝓴𝓲𝓷𝓼 (@TyrionI27) September 22, 2019

Had a great visit at Clemson University ! Thanks to @CoachStreeter and @Coach_TElliott pic.twitter.com/YCLbTVGfhV — Kz (@Kzadams17) September 22, 2019

Had a great time at Clemson today thanks to @coachski_ @ClemsonFB🐅 pic.twitter.com/7GDduxmHhN — Aces Scott (@aces_scott) September 22, 2019