The Clemson Tigers had many recruits perform this past weekend for their high school football teams across the country. Each week The Clemson Insider takes a look at one Clemson football commit who stood out. This week, wide receiver commit Ajou Ajou of Clearwater, Florida, deserves the spotlight for the Commit Performance of the Week.

The Clearwater Academy International Knights traveled to the American Collegiate Academy (Largo, Florida) Pioneers for their second road test of the season. The difference between this road game and their previous one was that they came home with a victory. The Knights hammered the Pioneers by a score of 60-12, and Ajou had a lot to do with the lopsided score as he shined on the field for the Knights.

In just the first half, Ajou recorded seven catches, totaling 126 yards and three touchdowns. Ajou’s 18 points contributed to the 53 points that the Knights scored in the first half. His three touchdowns included catches of 6 yards, 8 yards and a long reception of 40 yards. At the end of the game, Ajou finished with 10 catches for 185 yards, and the Knights sealed the win over the Pioneers.

Ajou has shown what he has to offer the Clemson Tigers when he arrives next year and has shown what he brings to the table for the Clearwater Academy International Knights for the remainder of the season. It will be exciting to see what else he accomplishes this season before coming to Clemson.

