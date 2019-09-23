Venables’ emotions come from his passion for the game, love for his players

K’Von Wallace wonders sometimes if Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is going to run on the field and make a tackle sometimes.

When he went back and watched the video of Saturday’s win over Charlotte, the safety said he saw Venables running down the sideline with him once he intercepted Chris Reynolds’ pass.

“He was jumping, running down the sideline as soon as I got the ball,” Wallace said. “Just seeing that type of excitement from a grown man, somebody that loves the game. It is a kid sport and just seeing him put all that work in and for him to be happy for his players to go out there and make plays, of course he wishes he is out there.”

Wallace returned Reynolds’ pass 66-yards for a touchdown, the Tigers’ first non-offensive touchdown of the year. When he came over to the sideline, Venables was in the middle of Wallace’s celebration with his teammates.

“It is all of us. It is a celebration for all of us just because there is a lot of hard work that goes into the week, every week. You got to start over,” Venables said. “So, it is really exhausting … the physical preparation and the mental preparation. So anytime you have success after all that hard work, you are really invested, your passionate about it. You are passionate for your players. It is just emotion, enthusiasm, passion, love for the game and for the guys you work with.”

As for Wallace’s claim that Venables wants to be on the field with them, Venables said he doesn’t, but if he did, “I might be able to get a pick because I know where to be,” he said jokingly of course. “I would have to pitch it or lateral it after I got it.”

Wallace would be okay with it.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.