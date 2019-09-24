4-star ATH gives Clemson visit high marks

This past Saturday, Mount Holly (N.C.) Mountain Island Charter four-star athlete Gabriel Stephens made an unofficial visit to Clemson for the Charlotte game at Death Valley.

Stephens, a class of 2021 prospect, had one of the best experiences he has had at any school to this point in the recruiting process.

“It was really good,” Stephens told The Clemson Insider. “One of the best (visits) I’ve had so far.”

Asked what stood out most to him, Stephens pointed to Clemson’s “fan base and the Tiger Walk.”

Stephens, who also attended the Tigers’ home win over Syracuse last season, is being recruited by the Tigers as a safety/nickelback.

The 6-foot-3, 195-pound junior was able to speak with Clemson safeties coach Mickey Conn and area recruiter Mike Reed during Saturday’s visit.

“They said I’m really high on their list,” Stephens said, “and they just told me they talk about me and we talked about the program.”

“The program is outstanding,” Stephens added.

It won’t be long before Clemson plays host to Stephens again, as he is planning to return for the Florida State game on Oct. 12. He is looking to visit North Carolina, NC State and Penn State this season as well.

Stephens said he is “just waiting till the time is right” to render his college decision. He has collected offers from around 20 schools, including UNC, NC State, Penn State, Ohio State, South Carolina, Auburn and Florida.

Where would the Tigers stand with Stephens if they decide to enter the mix with an offer of their own?

“Definitely number 1!” he said.

Stephens is considered a four-star prospect by all the major recruiting services. He is ranked as high as the No. 9 athlete and No. 127 overall prospect in the 2021 class by 247Sports.

