Another major commitment for Clemson

Clemson has landed its second big commitment in as many days, as Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School 2021 four-star offensive tackle Marcus Tate announced his commitment to the Tigers on Tuesday via Twitter.

Tate’s commitment follows Damascus (Md.) four-star offensive center Ryan Linthicum, who announced his verbal pledge to Clemson on Monday.

Tate (6-5, 325) picked up an offer from the Tigers while on campus in June, then returned to Clemson for the Texas A&M game at Death Valley on Sept. 7.

In July, Tate named Clemson one of his top 10 schools, along with Alabama, Auburn, Florida, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Miami, LSU, Ohio State and Oregon.

Tate becomes the fifth member of Clemson’s 2021 recruiting class, joining Linthicum, Loganville (Ga.) Grayson four-star running back Phil Mafah, Powder Springs (Ga.) McEachern four-star wide receiver Dacari Collins and Philadelphia (Pa.) St. Joseph’s four-star linebacker Jeremiah Trotter Jr.

Tate is the No. 17 offensive tackle and No. 107 overall prospect in the nation for the 2021 class according to the 247Sports Composite rankings.

“You know nothing can stop me but loss of breath and I’m still breathing so it’s still on.” – Tupac Shakur #ALLIN Blessed By God🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/1ilHE3gJmu — Marcus Tate🐅⁵⁵ (@teamfl25) September 24, 2019

