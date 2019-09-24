Brown can see why Swinney picked Lawrence over Kelly Bryant last year

Though some people around the country are being critical of Trevor Lawrence’s first four games, North Carolina head coach Mack Brown is not one of them.

Because he has thrown five interceptions through the first four games, many in the national media think Lawrence is struggling and is not the same quarterback he was when he lit up Notre Dame and Alabama in the College Football Playoff.

Brown does believe any of that to be true. The Tar Heels’ head coach, who is back in Chapel Hill for his second coaching stint, points to the most important stat of all when evaluating a quarterback to know how good he is.

“I don’t think (Lawrence) has ever lost a game in his life,” Brown said. “And that’s good. That is pretty good. I did not go back and check middle school, but I bet if I did, he won then, too. Elementary school or wherever it was, he is such a great player.”

Lawrence did lose in high school, but it did not happen often. He posted a 52-2 record as a starter at Cartersville High School in Georgia, including a 41-game winning streak at one point. His high school teams did not lose a single game in the regular and were 14-2 in the Georgia State Playoffs.

At Clemson, so far, Lawrence is 15-0 as a starter and last year he became the first freshman since 1985 to lead his team to a national championship. In 14 of his 15 starts, the Tigers have won by at least 14 points.

“Kelly Bryant is a really good player, but you can see why Dabo (Swinney) made the decision that he made last year because this guy is the best in the business,” Brown said. “He is tall, he can run, he can throw, he is a great leader. So, he has got it all.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.