Swinney's weekly press conference report

Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media Tuesday morning as he previewed Saturday game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Watch Swinney’s press conference on TCITV.
Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney spoke with the media Tuesday morning as he previewed Saturday game against North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C.
Watch Swinney’s press conference on TCITV.
The last time the Clemson football program was in Chapel Hill, North Carolina, things did not go so well for the Tigers. Clemson lost the game 21-16, a game in which they dominated on the stat sheet but lost (…)
Clemson has landed its second big commitment in as many days, as Fort Lauderdale (Fla.) University School 2021 four-star offensive tackle Marcus Tate announced his commitment to the Tigers on Tuesday via (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney bragged about Jackson Carman’s singing during Tuesday’s press conference. Tremanye Anchrum talks about how talented Carman is and even expects to see his talents on national TV (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney is very familiar with North Carolina true freshman quarterback Sam Howell, having recruited Howell when he was a star at Sun Valley High School in Monroe, North Carolina. (…)
Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney spoke about how he first met head coach Mack Brown at his Tuesday press conference when Brown was the head coach at Texas at the time. Swinney talked about how different (…)
Top-ranked Clemson played 111 players on Saturday as it rolled to a 52-10 victory over Charlotte in Memorial Stadium. A lot of teams try to gain experience for younger players at the back end of a blowout (…)
No surprise, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables is very impressed with North Carolina freshman quarterback Sam Howell. “He’s very savvy, big arm, quick release, tough, competitive (…)
Saturday night during halftime in Death Valley Disney and shot scenes for their movie “Safety” on the Ray Ray McElrathbey story. In was a night everyone in attendance will remember. Check out some great (…)
For years, Clemson’s defense has been known for its outstanding defensive fronts. Dabo Swinney’s program has as many defensive ends and defensive tackles playing in the NFL as it does wide receivers, if (…)
This past Saturday, Mount Holly (N.C.) Mountain Island Charter four-star athlete Gabriel Stephens made an unofficial visit to Clemson for the Charlotte game at Death Valley. Stephens, a class of 2021 (…)