TCI's Tiger Talk: Clemson heads to Chapel Hill

TCI's Tiger Talk: Clemson heads to Chapel Hill

Feature

TCI's Tiger Talk: Clemson heads to Chapel Hill

By , 2 hours ago

By: and |

Clemson heads to Chapel Hill, North Carolina for the first time since 2010, as the top-ranked Tigers visit North Carolina on Saturday at Keenan Stadium.

The Clemson Insider dives into this week’s matchups, as well as reviews the last two days of press conferences. The media spoke with Dabo Swinney on Tuesday for his weekly press conference, while on Monday coordinators Tony Elliott and Brent Venables and a few players, like safety K’Von Wallace, highlighted the day.

Watch TCI’s Tiger Talk on TCITV.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics.  This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.

Clemson Tigers gear at Fanatics.com

, , , , Feature, Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
47m

Week 3 of NFL season has come and gone. Once again, many former Clemson Tigers around the League played. A total of 32 former Tigers were listed on NFL rosters and 24 of them received playing time in one (…)

reply
3hr

Top-ranked Clemson took care of business Saturday with a 52-10 victory over Charlotte and were able to play a record 111 of the 113 players dressed on Saturday. The Tigers set another record on Saturday, as (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home