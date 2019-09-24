TCI's Tiger Talk: Clemson heads to Chapel Hill

Clemson heads to Chapel Hill, North Carolina for the first time since 2010, as the top-ranked Tigers visit North Carolina on Saturday at Keenan Stadium.

The Clemson Insider dives into this week’s matchups, as well as reviews the last two days of press conferences. The media spoke with Dabo Swinney on Tuesday for his weekly press conference, while on Monday coordinators Tony Elliott and Brent Venables and a few players, like safety K’Von Wallace, highlighted the day.

Watch TCI’s Tiger Talk on TCITV.

