Jake Venables soaking up every moment

Jake Venables is big on soaking in the moments of Clemson football. He explains how he and his teammates enjoy these big moments but are locked in come game time. The Tigers are off to a 4-0 start as they focus and he explains how this Clemson team looks to keep things flowing, because with this team “there is no drop off.”

Jake on his play since his summer injury

“Really, I have just been rolling since that hamstring injury. I kind of tweaked it a little bit in fall camp but it hasn’t really affected me much. I have been playing every day like it never happened, just been rolling every day.”

Jake on the Daniel High School connection with guys who now are at Clemson

“The pipeline is something that has been continued over the years. Starting with DeAndre Hopkins and guys before that and Shaq Lawson too. It just goes down the line. Kind of reloading every year. There is always that one person who comes through from Daniel.”

Jake on enjoying Howard’s Rock and Death Valley on Saturday

“Always, before the game I am enjoying the moment. Especially that whole bus ride around to the hill, that is really when everybody is soaking it in, but as soon as you get on the field, everything else is just sort of blurred out and we’re really focused on the task at hand.”

Jake on if Clemson’s tackling.

“Yeah, for sure. We do a lot of that. Especially after that first week against Georgia Tech, we didn’t really do a very good job tackling, so we have just been at it every day at practice or even after practice just really working on our fundamentals.”

Jake on how he and the Tigers prepare for a UNC’s running backs

“I don’t really think it matters who is in for them. We have to do a really good job of keeping everyone flowing as well. Last week we did a really good job of bringing guys in if someone is a little fatigued, someone else comes right off the bench and does their job. There is no drop off.”

