Lawrence glad to see others get an opportunity

Earlier this week, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence spoke to the media as the top-ranked Tigers prepare to play North Carolina Saturday in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

The sophomore quarterback is ready to get on the road to take on the Tar Heels this Saturday. Lawrence spoke on what he’s expecting from the opposing team, what it was like to see his teammates get the chance to go on the field, and what it was like that the upcoming Disney movie “Safety” was filmed on Clemson last week.

Lawrence on being taken out so early against Charlotte

“I feel like that’s what makes this place special to begin with. Coach (Dabo) Swinney, the way he runs his program, and the way our team is…guys get opportunities and I love that. If I was in their shoes, I’d want the same thing. I feel like I look at it that way and I’m really just happy for those guys and that they get a chance.”

Lawrence on seeing walk-on Patrick McClure playing last week

“It means a lot. He’s in our meeting room every day and he’s a guy that I’m friends with. Like I was saying, it’s really cool to see him get an opportunity. He does a lot for this team and this program. He does a lot. A lot of work that’s not seen.”

Lawrence on what to expect from UNC

“They’re a good team. They beat South Carolina. They beat Miami. Two big games. The last two weeks, they fell back a little bit but they’re a great team. Watching them on film, they do a lot of different things. They do a really good job with mixing it up and I haven’t seen as much of that from any of the other teams we’ve played.”

Lawrence on Disney filming at Death Valley

“It was really weird watching it. We were sitting on the sideline, looked up at the hill and there was a whole other team up there at the top of the stadium full of our fans and it was weird. But it was super cool, we’ve heard a lot about them being here this week and we got the opportunity to see the set.”

Lawrence on who he’d want to play him in a movie

“That’s a really good question. I guess it’d have to be the dude from ‘Remember the Titans’. It’d have to be Sunshine.”

