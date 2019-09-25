Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney met with the media following Wednesday’s practice as the top-ranked Tigers prepare for Saturday’s game at Keenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Swinney updated the media on injuries, in particular Justyn Ross’ sore hip. He also talked about Clemson’s visit from The Clemson Life Program at Wednesday’s practice, as well as what the Tigers have to do to beat the Tar Heels on Saturday.

Watch Swinney’s Wednesday Practice Report on TCITV.

