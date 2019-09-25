Tigers ‘still number 1’ for top LB target

Clemson recently played host to a linebacker target in the class of 2021 that Brent Venables and the Tigers have had their eye on for quite some time.

Power Echols, a four-star prospect from Vance High School in Charlotte, North Carolina, made an unofficial visit to Clemson for the Texas A&M game on Sept. 7. It was his first opportunity to experience a game at Death Valley.

“It was awesome. Very amazing experience,” Echols told The Clemson Insider. “Just how the environment overall felt, it was amazing.”

Echols has participated in the Dabo Swinney Camp in each of the last two summers and earned an offer from Clemson after working out with Venables at the camp this past June.

The 6-foot-1, 210-pound middle linebacker has also received offers from schools such as North Carolina, NC State, Virginia Tech, Auburn, Tennessee and Michigan State.

During his visit to Clemson earlier this month, Echols had another chance to interact with Venables and his area recruiter for the Tigers, Danny Pearman.

Echols is the son of former Michigan State safety Brian Echols, who is now a high school athletic director in Arizona, where Power was born.

Power’s father has not been able to check out Clemson’s program in person yet, though Venables is trying to make that happen later this fall.

“Coach V and I talked about getting my father down to Clemson when he visits me in November,” Power said.

Power said he does not have any more game-day visits lined up right now, and he is looking to make his college decision sooner than later.

Clemson has been the frontrunner for Power’s commitment ever since it pulled the trigger on an offer and nothing has changed.

“The Tigers are still number 1,” he said when asked where they stand.

Power is ranked as high as the No. 2 inside linebacker and No. 142 overall prospect in the 2021 class by ESPN.

