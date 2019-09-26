Peach State OL and mother impressed with Clemson visit

One of the prospects under consideration by Clemson for a possible offensive line offer is Dylan Fairchild of West Forsyth High School in Cumming, Georgia.

The class of 2021 recruit made an unofficial visit to Clemson for the Texas A&M game on Sept. 7 and spent time with offensive line coach Robbie Caldwell while on campus.

“It was great, me and my mom loved it there,” Fairchild said of the visit. “I met with Coach Caldwell and we talked for a while. We went into the locker room after the game and got hype with the team after they beat Texas A&M. Overall we had a great time, and me and my mom loved the coaches and campus.”

Fairchild, a 6-foot-5, 275-pound junior, has picked up offers from Georgia Tech, South Carolina and Tennessee, while Alabama, Florida, Boston College and Wake Forest are all showing interest along with Clemson.

Caldwell has expressed his desire to further evaluate Fairchild at the Dabo Swinney Camp this coming summer before potentially pulling the trigger on an offer.

“Me and him talked about an offer possibly, but I would have to come up to a camp and me and him would have to work together, then I can get an offer,” Fairchild said. “He talked to my mom about a few things. She said she liked him a lot.”

Fairchild intends to compete at the Swinney Camp next June in hopes of earning an offer from the defending national champs.

“That would mean a lot to me,” he said. “I think it’s a great school, and I loved the coaches and the atmosphere around the entire school, and I’m definitely going up for a camp this upcoming summer.”

Up next for Fairchild is a visit to Alabama this weekend.

In addition to playing football, Fairchild is also an all-state wrestler for West Forsyth.

