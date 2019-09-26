What They Are Saying: Watson showing toughness

By: Robert MacRae | 36 minutes ago Follow @clemsoninsider
Deshaun Watson is fighting off defenders frequently but still putting up big numbers this season. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said on Twitter about Deshaun Watson.
Jared Goff is, at best, average at NFL football.
His statistical success is a perfect example of coaching schematics carrying quarterbacks.
It’s the same reason why QBs like Drew Brees are overrated, and quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson are underrated.
— Emma Vigeland (@EmmaVigeland) September 23, 2019
Best QB rating during first three NFL seasons, since 1970 (min. 25 starts):
– Kurt Warner – 104.0
***Deshaun Watson – 103.7***
– Russell Wilson – 98.6
– Dan Marino – 96.4
– Dak Prescott – 96.0
– Jared Goff – 94.7
– Carson Wentz – 92.5
Texans fans, you’re watching history.
— Matt Hammond (@MattHammondShow) September 25, 2019
Deshaun Watson takes an absolute beating week after week and just keeps balling. Legend.
— Jim Rome (@jimrome) September 22, 2019
DeAndre Hopkins on the respect he has for Deshaun Watson as the #Texans quarterback. pic.twitter.com/lq15Vqv2jj
— patrick (@PatDStat) September 23, 2019
INCREDIBLE.@deshaunwatson #HOUvsLAC pic.twitter.com/8FIl4IOyXy
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 22, 2019
👀👀 no look! For a TD .. pic.twitter.com/Z35LdQ76kT
— Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) September 23, 2019
Deshaun Watson became the fourth-fastest player to reach 50 passing TDs in Super Bowl era:
Patrick Mahomes 17
Kurt Warner 21
Dan Marino 22
Deshaun Watson 26
Matthew Stafford 27
— Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) September 23, 2019
NFL Leaders, Total QBR:
1. Dak Prescott ……………….. 89.9
2. Pat Mahomes ……………… 89.6
3. Tom Brady ………………….. 85.6
4. Lamar Jackson ……………. 80.2
5. Deshaun Watson …………. 74.5
— Mike Leslie (@MikeLeslieWFAA) September 23, 2019
Here’s @7BOOMERESIASON’s Top 5 QBs Under 25
1) Patrick Mahomes
2) Jared Goff
3) Deshaun Watson
4) Lamar Jackson
5) Josh Allen pic.twitter.com/x4Neatkls6
— NFLonCBS (@NFLonCBS) September 22, 2019
351 yards and 3 TDs from @deshaunwatson lead the @HoustonTexans over the Chargers! #HOUvsLAC pic.twitter.com/ArP7pz59E1
— NFL (@NFL) September 22, 2019
A local high school student saved a mother and toddler from drowning in floodwaters.@deshaunwatson has invited the teen to Sunday's game as his special guest.
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 24, 2019
Deshaun Watson is a magician. Unreal. We are #blessed
— Ben DuBose (@BenDuBose) September 22, 2019
Deshaun Watson faced pressure on just 13.9 percent of his dropbacks against the Chargers. That’s the lowest rate of any game in his entire NFL career. https://t.co/rZ2XQmbw7d
— Aaron Reiss (@aaronjreiss) September 23, 2019
That's our quarterback.
Congratulations, @deshaunwatson!
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 25, 2019
Deshaun Watson’s ranks among QBs during their first three NFL seasons, since 1970 (minimum 25 career starts):
– QB rating – 2nd
– comp % – 1st
– TD % – 3rd
– Y/A – 2nd
What he’s doing right now, this is one of the best shows we’ve ever seen.
— Matt Hammond (@MattHammondShow) September 25, 2019
"That's the beauty about this team. We fight 60 minutes."
Hear from Deshaun Watson after the win. pic.twitter.com/6FZvXwZs7v
— Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) September 23, 2019
Mitchell or Mitch?
More wins than Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson?@ColinCowherd and @JoyTaylorTalks play 'Trubisky or False-Bisky' pic.twitter.com/Dwz8S0bPuy
— Herd w/Colin Cowherd (@TheHerd) September 24, 2019
