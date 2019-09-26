What They Are Saying: Watson showing toughness

Deshaun Watson’s ranks among QBs during their first three NFL seasons, since 1970 (minimum 25 career starts):

– QB rating – 2nd

– comp % – 1st

– TD % – 3rd

– Y/A – 2nd

What he’s doing right now, this is one of the best shows we’ve ever seen.

