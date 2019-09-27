Tigers searching for 20th straight victory

Top-ranked Clemson looks for its 20th straight victory Saturday when it visits North Carolina (3:30 p.m.) at Keenan Stadium in Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

It’s the second time the Tigers will hit the road this season. Clemson (4-0, 2-0 ACC) has won 20 of its last 21 road games and has won 15 straight games against ACC foes.

However, this is Clemson’s first trip to Chapel Hill in nine years. The last time they played the Tar Heels (2-2, 1-0 ACC) at Keenan Stadium, UNC beat the Tigers, 21-16.

Will things be different this time?

—video courtesy of the ACC Digital Network

