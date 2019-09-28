Player of the Game: No. 1 Clemson 21, North Carolina 20

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Top-ranked Clemson’s defense was stellar in a thrilling 21-20 victory over North Carolina on Saturday at Kenan Stadium, and Isaiah Simmons led the way for the Tigers on that side of the ball.

The redshirt junior linebacker logged a game-high 10 tackles, including five solo tackles, to go with one sack, 2.5 tackles for loss and a pass breakup.

Simmons came up big for the Tigers at a critical time in the fourth quarter.

With the game tied at 14-14, and North Carolina in possession of the ball at Clemson’s 45-yard line, Simmons helped the Tigers force a turnover on downs by getting in on back-to-back tackles on third-and-1 and fourth-and-1.

The defensive stand set up Clemson’s go-ahead score on the ensuing possession, a 38-yard touchdown pass from Trevor Lawrence to Tee Higgins that put the Tigers ahead, 21-14, with 9:54 remaining in the game.

Freshman quarterback Sam Howell and North Carolina would answer with a 16-play, 75-yard touchdown drive. However, Howell was stopped short of the goal-line on a two-point conversion attempt, and the Tigers hung on for a wild 21-20 win over the Tar Heels.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.