Tigers kept stubbing their toe on the ground

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Co-offensive coordinator Tony Elliott said following top-ranked Clemson’s 21-20 win at North Carolina on Saturday at Kenan Stadium that the Tigers could not get their ground game, or rushing attack, into a rhythm due to false-start penalties and other miscues.

Clemson ran for just 125 yards on 31 attempts (4 yards per carry).

“The biggest thing is when we did get the run game going, we get into some short-yardage situations and then we stubbed our toe,” Elliott said. “We had a false start penalty there on third-and-1. I know I made a bad call… I should have taken the RPO option off of that first third-and-1 there in the red zone that resulted in a missed field goal.

“So, great opportunity for us to learn. … At the end of the day, a one-point win is just like a 50-point win. There are no lucky wins.”

