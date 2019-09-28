Tigers pride themselves on defending every blade of grass

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. – Clemson’s defense is no stranger to goal-line stands. The Tigers have had their backs against the wall in several instances so far this season, and that was the case again Saturday.

No. 1 Clemson survived in Chapel Hill with a 21-20 win over North Carolina at Kenan Stadium, stopping UNC freshman quarterback Sam Howell on a two-point conversion attempt and avoiding an upset loss to the Tar Heels in the process.

“We’ve found ourselves in a lot of goal-line positions to where we’ve had to defend ourselves,” Clemson linebacker Isaiah Simmons said after the game. “So, I would say our defense, we kind of pride ourselves in those type of situations and learn and build on how to conquer them and overcome the adversity that comes upon us.”

