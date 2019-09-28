Venables describes the call that saved Clemson from a loss to UNC

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — No. 1 Clemson escaped Chapel Hill with a 21-20 win over North Carolina on Saturday at Kenan Stadium thanks to a clutch defensive stand at the goal-line on a two-point conversion attempt in the game’s waning moments.

With 1:17 remaining, UNC freshman quarterback Sam Howell rolled right and, before he could pitch the ball, was first hit by Xavier Thomas before James Skalski and Nolan Turner helped finish him off to keep him out of the end zone and prevent the two-point conversion.

The Tigers then recovered an onside kick attempt to seal the victory.

After the game, Clemson defensive coordinator Brent Venables discussed the call that saved the Tigers from an upset loss to the Tar Heels.

