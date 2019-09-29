By The Numbers: Tigers continue impressive streaks

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Granted it was not what Clemson expected on Saturday when it traveled to Chapel Hill, North Carolina to play the North Carolina Tar Heels.

UNC (2-3, 1-1 ACC) gave the Tigers everything they had, but in the end the Clemson defense made one more play and walked out of Kenan Stadium with a 21-20 victory.

Despite the close call, the Tigers (5-0, 3-0 ACC) once again posted some interesting numbers.

Here is this week’s By The Numbers following Saturday’s win over the Tar Heels.

6: Clemson has now rushed for multiple touchdowns in six consecutive games for the first time since a nine-game streak to open the 2018 season.

9: Clemson pushed its streak of consecutive victories in ACC interdivisional matchups to nine games, dating back to the 2016 ACC Championship Game. Clemson improved to 27-8 against ACC Coastal Division opponents, including postseason play, under Head Coach Dabo Swinney. Clemson has now won 13 of its last 14 games against the Coastal Division since 2015.

14: Clemson won a 14th consecutive ACC regular season game for the third time in school history (20 from 1981-84, 14 from 2015-16). It was Clemson’s 16th straight victory against ACC opponents, including postseason play.

20: Clemson won its 20th consecutive game, dating to the start of the 2018 season, extending the longest winning streak in school history and second-longest winning streak in ACC history.

21: Clemson earned its 21st victory in its last 22 true road games.

45: Clemson allowed first-quarter points for the first time this season on an opening drive touchdown by North Carolina. Clemson entered the game with a 45-0 advantage in the first quarter this season. The game was tied, 14-14, at halftime. It had been 45 games since Clemson was tied at the half, dating to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game that concluded the 2015 season when Clemson and Alabama were tied, 14-14, after two quarters. Clemson is now 6-2 under Dabo Swinney when entering halftime tied.

63-4: Clemson has now won 63 of its last 67 games overall dating to 2014.

93: Official kickoff temperature was 91 degrees, representing the third-hottest road game in Clemson history, trailing a 2004 contest at Texas A&M (95°) and a 2010 game at Auburn (93°).

