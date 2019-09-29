Clemson no longer No. 1 in AP Poll

The latest Associated Press college football poll has been released. Clemson fell to No. 2 in this week’s rankings. Alabama moves into the top spot while Georgia remains No. 3.
Wake Forest is No. 22 while Virginia falls to No. 23.
- Alabama
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Ohio State
- LSU
- Oklahoma
- Auburn
- Wisconsin
- Notre Dame
- Florida
- Texas
- Penn State
- Oregon
- Iowa
- Washington
- Boise State
- Utah
- UCF
- Michigan
- Arizona State
- Oklahoma State
- Wake Forest
- Virginia
- Southern Miss
- Texas A&M