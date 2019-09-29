Clemson no longer No. 1 in AP Poll

Clemson no longer No. 1 in AP Poll

Football

Clemson no longer No. 1 in AP Poll

By 33 minutes ago

By: |

The latest Associated Press college football poll has been released.  Clemson fell to No. 2 in this week’s rankings.  Alabama moves into the top spot while Georgia remains No. 3.

Wake Forest is No. 22 while Virginia falls to No. 23.

  1. Alabama
  2. Clemson
  3. Georgia
  4. Ohio State
  5. LSU
  6. Oklahoma
  7. Auburn
  8. Wisconsin
  9. Notre Dame
  10. Florida
  11. Texas
  12. Penn State
  13. Oregon
  14. Iowa
  15. Washington
  16. Boise State
  17. Utah
  18. UCF
  19. Michigan
  20. Arizona State
  21. Oklahoma State
  22. Wake Forest
  23. Virginia
  24. Southern Miss
  25. Texas A&M

, , , , , , Football

More TCI

Latest

reply
1hr

The latest Amway Coaches Poll was released Sunday. The Tigers (5-0) are ranked No. 2 in the latest rankings although they still received the most first place votes following their 21-20 win at North Carolina (…)

More The Clemson Insider
Home