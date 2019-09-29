Each week throughout the season, The Clemson Insider keeps you posted on the performances of Clemson’s commitments in their respective high school football games.

In our Friday Night Lights feature, we look at how the future Tigers fared in Week 6:

Jacksonville (Fla.) Trinity Christian Academy five-star prospect Fred Davis (pictured above) is committed to play cornerback for Clemson. But it was on the offensive side of the ball where Davis shined Friday night while leading Trinity Christian to a 42-7 victory over Pahokee (Pahokee, Fla.).

In a backup quarterback role, Davis completed 11 of his 19 passing attempts for 172 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing four times for 28 yards and two first downs.

Clemson wide receiver commit Ajou Ajou of Clearwater Academy International (Clearwater, Fla.) also showed off his arm Friday night, completing a long pass on a trick play in CAI’s 64-0 thrashing of Akelynn’s Angels Christian Academy (Winter Haven, Fla.).

@AjouAjou17 just taking a moment to be a QB tonight. 💪🏿 🏈 He’s not just good at wide receivers things. Having a big night tonight!! @CAIKnightsFB @ClemsonFB @ClemsonInsider #proudmom pic.twitter.com/1sfTOqHKJP — Katelynn McColl (@katelynnmccoll) September 28, 2019

Clemson commits Bryan Bresee and Ryan Linthicum helped Damascus (Damascus, Md.) to a 37-0 drubbing of Einstein (Kensington, Md.).

Bresee provided one of the game’s highlights when he barreled into the end zone for a score.

Bresee’s fellow D-line pledge, Tre Williams, showed out with a strong performance while playing on ESPN but St. John’s (Washington, D.C.) fell to Mater Dei (Santa Ana, Calif.), 53-24.

Clemson offensive line commit Bryn Tucker of Knoxville Catholic (Knoxville, Tenn.) displayed great effort while making a pancake block in his team’s 48-17 win against Science Hill (Johnson City, Tenn.).

Class of 2021 linebacker pledge Jeremiah Trotter Jr. notched a sack for St. Joseph’s Prep (Philadelphia, Pa.) in its 44-13 win at La Salle (Wyndmoor, Pa.).

Watch: Jeremiah Trotter Jr. with sack as @SJPrep_Football forces @LaSalle_Sports punt late in first half. SJP leads 28-0 pic.twitter.com/32r6WGF0zq — Philip Anastasia (@PhilAnastasia) September 29, 2019

Here are other scores from this week’s games involving Clemson commits:

LB Sergio Allen, Peach County (Fort Valley, Ga.) – 77-14 win vs. Kendrick (Columbus, Ga.)

RB Demarkcus Bowman, Lakeland (Lakeland, Fla.) – 59-0 win at Strawberry Crest (Dover, Fla.)

DT Demonte Capehart, IMG Academy (Bradenton, Fla.) — 52-14 win vs. Booker T. Washington (Miami, Fla.)

OL Mitchell Mayes, Leesville Road (Raleigh, N.C.) – 30-24 win at Cardinal Gibbons (Raleigh, N.C.)

DB R.J. Mickens, Southlake Carroll (Southlake, Texas) – 56-14 win vs. Keller (Keller, Texas)

OL Walker Parks, Frederick Douglass (Lexington, Ky.) – 36-0 win vs. Scott County (Georgetown, Ky.)

RB Kobe Pryor, Cedartown (Cedartown, Ga.) – 24-2 loss at Cartersville (Cartersville, Ga.)

LB Kevin Swint, Carrollton (Carrollton, Ga.) — 44-7 win at East Paulding (Dallas, Ga.)

OL Paul Tchio, Milton (Milton, Ga.) – 16-7 loss vs. Parkview (Lilburn, Ga.)

WR E.J. Williams, Central (Phenix City, Ala.) – 31-7 win vs. Park Crossing (Montgomery, Ala.)