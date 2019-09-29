Photo Gallery: No. 1 Clemson 21, UNC 20

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Top-ranked Clemson survived a scare Saturday in Chapel as they hung on to beat North Carolina, 21-20, at Kenan Stadium.

The Tigers (5-0, 3-0 ACC) stopped Tar Heels’ quarterback Sam Howell on a two-point conversion try with 1:17 left in the game that could have put his team in front.

James Skalski, Nolan Turner and Xavier Thomas all combined to get the stop to preserve the victory.

Check out all the action from Saturday’s win in Bart Boatwright’s Photo Gallery.

