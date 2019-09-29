Recruits react to Clemson’s nail-biting win over UNC

No. 1 Clemson survived a nail-biter in Chapel Hill on Saturday, defeating North Carolina 21-20 at Kenan Stadium after stuffing the Tar Heels’ two-point conversion attempt with 1:17 remaining and subsequently recovering UNC’s on-side kick attempt.

After the Tigers’ close win, The Clemson Insider reached out to a number of Clemson’s commitments and other recruits for their reactions to the game:

Clemson commit Tyler Venables, 2020 S, Central, S.C. (Daniel): “I think it shows us how hard winning truly is and how thankful we should be to be a part of such a successful program.”

Clemson commit DJ Uiagalelei, 2020 QB, Bellflower, Calif. (St. John Bosco): “It was a crazy game. Once offense gets moving to full speed they are going to be unstoppable. Lots of great plays and defense showed out again.”

Clemson commit Kevin Swint, 2020 LB, Carrollton, Ga. (Carrollton): “It was a nail-biter but it showed the world the character of our team.”

Clemson commit Sage Ennis, 2020 TE, Tallahassee, Fla. (Lincoln): “Ahhh man it was a nail-biter, but I always have faith in my boys up there and the coaching staff. I knew they would pull off the win. One of my teammates from last year is on the UNC football team, Kamari Morales (freshman tight end). I’ve been talking with him this week and asking how UNC felt about the game. I figured it would be pretty tough seeing that it was at UNC and they don’t have a good team, but in the end I knew Clemson would pull it out and I always have faith in them!”

Clemson commit Bryn Tucker, 2020 OL, Knoxville, Tenn. (Knoxville Catholic): “W is a W. Need to go to the film room and learn from the mistakes.”

Caleb Williams, 5-star 2021 QB, Washington, D.C. (Gonzaga): “Great win for Coach (Swinney) and the team but it was tough and a well-fought battle.”

Corey Collier, 5-star 2021 CB, Miami, Fla. (Miami Palmetto): “That was a close one. But they got the win, that’s all that matters.”

Cade Denhoff, 4-star 2021 DE, Lakeland, Fla. (Lakeland Christian School): “Came out a little flat but congrats to Clemson on finishing well and getting the dub.”

Jager Burton, 4-star 2021 OL, Lexington, Ky. (Frederick Douglass): “I thought it was a really great game. It was great to see how Clemson fought through adversity and won.”

Gabriel Stephens, 4-star 2021 ATH, Mount Holly, N.C. (Mountain Island Charter): “It was a big win, UNC played them (hard).”

Kelvin Gilliam, 4-star 2021 DE, Highland Springs, Va. (Highland Springs): “It shows me no matter what adversity comes their way, they are not going to worry or panic but continue to play and fight hard.”

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.