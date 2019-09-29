Skalski says UNC outplayed the Tigers

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Clemson linebacker James Skalski did not sugarcoat Saturday’s 21-20 victory over North Carolina.

“They played great. They outplayed us, I think,” the redshirt junior said. “They had a good plan. They were charged up and they had a really good game.”

Despite holding UNC (2-3, 1-1 ACC) to 290 total yards, Clemson’s defense gave up a 16-play, 75-yard scoring drive late in the game, giving the Tar Heels an opportunity to take the lead with 1:17 to play.

But thanks to Skalski, safety Nolan Turner and defensive end Xavier Thomas, Clemson (5-0, 3-0 ACC) stopped UNC quarterback Sam Howell on the 2-point conversion to preserve the win.

Watch Skalski’s interview with the media and how he describes the last play on TCITV.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.