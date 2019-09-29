Syracuse sends Tigers to 0-2 start in ACC play

Syracuse defeated Clemson in a five-set thriller 25-20,18-25, 24-26, 25-17 and 17-15 Sunday at Clemson’s Jervey Gymnasium.

The Tigers have now lost five of their last six games and have started the ACC season 0-2. They lost to Boston College on Friday.

The Orange has now won 10 of its 14 matchups against Clemson since joining the ACC in 2014.

Syracuse (4-5, 1-1 ACC) dominated the match, leading in kills 72-55, attack percentage at .271 compared to .177, assist 69-50, digs 75-68, and blocks 11-8.

Despite the loss, Clemson’s Kaylin Korte had a solid match with 21 kills. Solei Thomas and Ava Pritchard added in 9 and 8 kills respectively.

Defensively Emily Curtis led the way with 20 digs and Madi Howell followed with 16. Mckenna Slavik set up the offense adding 40 assists.

The Tigers hit road next weekend playing at Notre Dame on Friday and at Louisville Sunday. They will be back at Jervey Gym to host Georgia Tech the following Wednesday on Oct. 9.

