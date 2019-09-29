What They Are Saying: Haters are out after Clemson holds on over UNC

By: Robert MacRae | 2 hours ago Follow @clemsoninsider
The haters came out Saturday after Clemson held on to beat North Carolina 21-20. In this edition of What They Are Saying we look at what is being said about the Tigers on Twitter after the one point win over the Heels.
My First Four in CF
@CBSSportsRadio
1) LSU
2)OHIO STATE
3)OKLAHOMA
4)GEORGIA
Yes, Clemson and Alabama fans, style points and signature wins matter. Bama will have lots of chances to get them. Clemson? Not so much
— John Kincade (@JohnKincade) September 29, 2019
One casualty of ACC expansion was it cut out a great rivalry.
Said Dabo: "This is my 17th year at Clemson, and I've only been here twice. It's kind of a crazy deal. It's a beautiful place. It's cool to come up here." pic.twitter.com/MvUhXkJgDW
— Lee Pace (@LeePaceTweet) September 29, 2019
Clemson is the defending national champion and the No. 1 team in the Amway Coaches Poll, but the Tigers aren’t the best team in the country right now and probably shouldn’t be ranked that way.
USA TODAY Sports' @DanWolken explains: https://t.co/R8geyaepw2
— USA TODAY (@USATODAY) September 29, 2019
Clemson’s win is not one to celebrate. That’s a humbling, head on home with your tail tucked between your legs performance.
They should be grateful for the win, and the positive is they had the leadership to overcome a lackadaisical effort.
— Marc Ryan (@MarcRyanOnAir) September 29, 2019
Paul Finebaum sounds off on Clemson after lackluster win at North Carolina: https://t.co/AAIqDX1fbh pic.twitter.com/2BpQNJDHAm
— 247Sports (@247Sports) September 29, 2019
Clemson was HYPED after their nail-biting win over UNC 🤣
(via @ClemsonFB)pic.twitter.com/wk7E6cHAIS
— Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) September 28, 2019
One thing is certain after today: Clemson should NOT be ranked No. 1 in the new poll.
— Paul Finebaum (@finebaum) September 28, 2019
Surf: A Clemson Classic 🏄 #WWWD #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/epnS7SxjKo
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 28, 2019
No. 1 Clemson SURVIVES UNC, 21-20 😳 pic.twitter.com/a4CxLU629g
— Bleacher Report CFB (@BR_CFB) September 28, 2019
BIG STOP! CLEMSON WINS! 🤯 #ALLIN #MustSeeACC @ClemsonFB pic.twitter.com/Ydl8BypHIg
— ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) September 28, 2019
2015: Clemson stops a ND 2-point conversion w/7 seconds left (BYOG), wins by 2, goes on to NCG.
2018: Clemson stops an A&M 2-point conversion w/47 seconds left, wins by 2, goes on to win natty.
2019: Clemson stops UNC 2-point conversion w/1:17 to play, wins by 1, TBD.
— THE™️ David Hale (@ADavidHaleJoint) September 28, 2019
WHAT. A. GAME.
No. 1 Clemson hangs on to defeat UNC 21-20 in Chapel Hill. pic.twitter.com/ImC2UQG2fs
— ESPN (@espn) September 28, 2019
Clemson survives, but now everyone will say they're not the No. 1 team in the country, so Dabo can go back to playing the underdog card.
— Stewart Mandel (@slmandel) September 28, 2019
I admire Mack Brown for going for 2 and the win at home with 1:17 left vs No. 1 Clemson. Absolutely the right decision. I didn't love the option play called – Clemson is too well coached and fast. Need to trick 'em. But loved the spirit and guts.
— Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 28, 2019
I’m all for good and close college football games.. except for Clemson. I like when we blowout opponents better
— Adam Choice (@_Choice2) September 28, 2019
I know every Clemson fan is frustrated after that win, but the key word in that sentence is win. But man that was tough to watch.
— Kelly Gramlich (@kellygramlich) September 28, 2019
Alabama. Ohio State. Oklahoma. All should be over Clemson https://t.co/RbD4wwVxBP
— Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) September 29, 2019
Right decision
Wrong play call
Got to get them both right to beat the champ.
Clemson survives
— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) September 28, 2019
So … Clemson No. 5 this week or nah?
— Barrett Sallee (@BarrettSallee) September 28, 2019
I'd take Auburn over Clemson right now.
And I'd take Ohio State over both of them.
— Peter Burns (@PeterBurnsESPN) September 29, 2019
So close …
1. Alabama
2. Auburn
3. LSU
4. Georgia
5. Clemson
6. Ohio State https://t.co/FZWDAgEL5x
— Heather Dinich (@CFBHeather) September 29, 2019
While we debate whether Alabama should jump Clemson. Maybe Ohio State should jump them both.
— Dennis Dodd (@dennisdoddcbs) September 29, 2019
Isaiah Simmons had himself a GAME 😤
10 total tackles
5 solo tackles
2.5 tackles for loss
1 sack#ALLIN pic.twitter.com/UHIbI3XfXD
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 28, 2019
Run, spin, catch, run 🌀 #ALLIN pic.twitter.com/P1MdRSDj6I
— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 29, 2019
My Top 4 after WEEK 5
1-@OhioStateFB
2-@AlabamaFTBL
3-@ClemsonFB
4-@LSUfootball
Next 2@GeorgiaFootball @OU_Football
— Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) September 29, 2019
