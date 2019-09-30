Clemson 21 North Carolina 20 Photo Gallery No. 2

Clemson 21 North Carolina 20 Photo Gallery No. 2

Football

Clemson 21 North Carolina 20 Photo Gallery No. 2

By 35 minutes ago

By: |

The Clemson Insider was at Kenan Memorial Stadium Saturday afternoon to watch the Tigers hang on to defeat North Carolina.

Check out some of the action in TCI’s second Photo Gallery for the Clemson win.

, , , Football, Galleries

More TCI

Latest

More The Clemson Insider
Home