Lawrence, Tigers know they were lucky to leave Chapel Hill with win

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence knew the top-ranked Tigers were lucky to leave Chapel Hill with a victory on Saturday.

Thanks to a 38-yard touchdown pass from the ACC’s Preseason Player of the Year to Tee Higgins with 9:54 to play in the game and then the defense’s stop on a North Carolina 2-point conversion attempt with 1:17 to go, Clemson edged the upset minded Tar Heels, 21-20.

Lawrence finished the game 18-for-30 for 206 yards and no turnovers, while running for another 45 yards to pace a Clemson offense that never could find its rhythm at Kenan Stadium.

