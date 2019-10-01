Photo Gallery: Clemson softball opens fall practice

The Clemson softball program, led by head coach John Whitman, practiced Monday at Clemson’s Softball Stadium.

The new stadium is not totally done, but the Tigers were able to practice on the field for the first time. Check out some of the action from Monday’s practice in this photo gallery.

The inaugural season for Clemson softball begins in early February. The official date has not been announced at this time.

The Tigers will host part of the Big Ten/ACC Challenge Feb. 14-16.

