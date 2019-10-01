Speedy in-state receiver recaps ‘great’ visit to Clemson

One of the top prospects from the Palmetto State in the 2021 recruiting class is Dillon (S.C.) receiver Ahmari Huggins.

Clemson hosted the speedy wideout for an unofficial visit on Sept. 21 when the Tigers played Charlotte.

It marked the first time that Huggins was able to witness a game at Death Valley.

“Great all around,” he said of the visit. “Atmosphere was crazy!”

Huggins said the highlight of his experience was seeing Disney film scenes for its upcoming movie “Safety” – based on the true story of former Clemson player Ray Ray McElrathbey — during halftime of the game.

While on campus, Huggins had a chance to talk with Clemson assistant coach Robbie Caldwell, Huggins’ area recruiter, about where he stands with the Tigers in the recruiting process right now.

“He told me how they’re looking for slot guy in my class and all,” Huggins said, “and that me being an in-state guy, they don’t do anything early.”

Huggins (6-1, 170) has collected nearly a dozen scholarship offers, including power conference opportunities to play for Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Duke, Louisville, Pittsburgh, Syracuse and West Virginia.

Looking ahead, Huggins is set to visit West Virginia on Saturday for its game vs. No. 11 Texas. He feels that Virginia Tech, Louisville, Pitt and Duke are showing the most interest at this point in the process.

Huggins wants to commit after his junior season wraps up. An offer from the Tigers, should they decide to extend one, would obviously mean a lot to the in-state prospect and have a significant impact on his recruitment.

“I mean that school is in state… that’s big,” he said. “And Clemson is rolling right now, WRU up there!”

Huggins describes himself as a “very fast” receiver with “great hands, (who) can get separation from a DB, and can score.”

As a sophomore last season, Huggins hauled in 52 receptions for 930 yards (17.9 yards per catch) and 11 receiving touchdowns. Through his first four games this season, Huggins has recorded 13 catches for 275 yards and three scores.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.