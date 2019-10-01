Top DE target: Clemson ‘high on my list’ heading into visit

Clemson has only offered a couple of defensive ends in the 2021 class to date and will likely get one of them back on campus later this month.

Lakeland (Fla.) Christian School four-star Cade Denhoff, a top-100 national prospect, told The Clemson Insider that he is looking to visit Death Valley for the Tigers’ game against Boston College on Oct. 26.

Denhoff (6-5, 225) received an offer from Clemson this past summer after competing at the Dabo Swinney Camp and has been in contact with members of the coaching staff including defensive coordinator Brent Venables.

Defensive ends coach Lemanski Hall traveled to the Sunshine State to watch Denhoff play on Friday.

“Coach Hall actually came to my came Friday night but I wasn’t able to speak with him,” Denhoff said. “Him and Coach Venables are just saying they hope I can get up there to see a game and they wish me luck every week.”

Along with Clemson, Denhoff has collected offers from Alabama, Florida, Florida State, Miami, Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Notre Dame among others.

Denhoff attended Georgia’s home game against Notre Dame on Sept. 21 and is set to visit Florida for its showdown with Auburn this Saturday.

Asked when he wants to render his commitment decision, Denhoff said he is “still leaning toward the end of this year.”

The Tigers remain in great shape with Denhoff heading into his upcoming trip to Clemson for the BC game.

“The Tigers are high on my list for sure going into the visit,” he said.

Through the first five games of his junior season, Denhoff has racked up 31 total tackles and six sacks to go with a fumble recovery and pass deflection.

Denhoff is a consensus four-star prospect according to the major recruiting services. He is tabbed as the No. 4 strong-side defensive end and No. 67 overall prospect in the class of 2021 per the 247Sports Composite rankings.

We are pleased to announce a new partnership with Fanatics. This is great news for Tiger fans as they have the officially licensed Clemson gear.

The Clemson Insider will get a portion of all sales so get ready for another championship season by ordering your Clemson gear today and help support TCI.